DeAndre Jordan had to cancel trip to Hawaii after making All-Star team

DeAndre Jordan was so sure he wasn’t going to be an NBA All-Star that he had his midseason vacation all planned out.

The Los Angeles Clippers center told Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated that he had a trip to Hawaii all set for the All-Star break that was scuttled at the last minute when he discovered he’d made the team as a reserve.

“After practice on Thursday, I had my trip to Hawaii ready to go. I was superexcited about it,” Jordan said. “I was waiting for this one last little thing [All-Star announcement]. I was leaving at 6 in the morning [of Feb. 16] and was ready to rock. Someone texted me and said, ‘Hey, you got to cancel that trip to Hawaii.’ I was like, ‘No, this is done. This is set. What’s up?’

“I was thinking that they would have known at practice if I made it or not. They didn’t say nothing at practice, so I was like, ‘Cool, I didn’t make it. I’m about to set my trip up.'”

Jordan also detailed how his mother didn’t quite believe him when he told her the news.

“I called my mom and said, ‘I’m not going to Hawaii,'” Jordan said. “And she was like, ‘Why not? What’s going on?’ So I said, ‘I made the All-Star team.’ She said, ‘Oh, my God. For real? Don’t play with me, boy.’ I said, ‘For real.’ She said, ‘DeAndre, stop playing.’ I said, ‘This is what I was told,’ She said, ‘What they say? They better not be bulls—ing, you.’ I said, ‘Mom, I’m telling you what they told me.’ So she was superexcited.”

Maybe it’s good that Jordan won’t be going to Hawaii. Sometimes dangerous things can happen there.