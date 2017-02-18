Ad Unit
Saturday, February 18, 2017

DeAndre Jordan ‘more nervous’ about competing in Dunk Contest than ASG

February 18, 2017
by Darryn Albert

DeAndre Jordan

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is bringing some jitters to All-Star Weekend.

Speaking with the media on Friday, Jordan said that he feels “more nervous” about competing in Saturday’s Dunk Contest than in Sunday’s All-Star Game.

“I just think the worst,” Jordan said, per Mark Medina of the Orange County Register. “Getting hung out there, my shorts falling down, trying to do a dunk 20 times. I don’t want the crowd giving me a pity cheer.

“It looks a lot cooler when you see a short guy doing it,” he added. “Big guys don’t get a lot of love for that. They think, ‘Oh, you can dunk easily.’”

It will be Jordan’s first time participating in either competition, but he will only be a reserve for the Western Conference in Sunday’s game, which could partially explain his pre-Dunk Contest butterflies.

“If I expect the worst, then if something good happens, it’s exciting,” Jordan concluded. “I’m super excited. I had a lot of help and a lot of ideas from people. It will be fun.”

It’s quite the contrast from the mindset of this fellow 2017 participant. But considering that Jordan didn’t even expect to be a part of All-Star Weekend, anything he can provide us in New Orleans will just be icing on the cake.


