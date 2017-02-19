DeAndre Jordan had a hilarious reaction to Steph Curry getting dunked on

Steph Curry got yammed on by Giannis Antetokounmpo during Sunday’s All-Star Game in the hardest way, and nobody had a better reaction than DeAndre Jordan.

Take a look at the Clippers center’s face after seeing Antetokounmpo mash on Curry’s head:

Again, this is not how you treat a two-time MVP, Giannis. Draymond Green & DeAndre Jordan with all of the yikes here pic.twitter.com/GTZl28Kaij — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 20, 2017

Steph really should know better than to be on the tracks when the Giannis train is coming through:

Steph wants none of Giannis pic.twitter.com/XxDmY8tBEF — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) February 20, 2017

Hmm, where have we seen that face before?