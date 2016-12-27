DeMar DeRozan had comical response to Terrence Ross’ 360 dunk

Terrence Ross stunted on the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night by throwing down an in-game 360 dunk, but Toronto Raptors teammate DeMar DeRozan wasn’t particularly impressed.

After the game, DeRozan gave a funny deadpan reaction to Ross’ feat.

“He just wanted to get Instagram famous and be on highlights and all that,” DeRozan jokingly quipped, per Anath Pandian of CBS Sports. “But stuff like that, get us going, gets the bench on their feet. Gets us cheering, give us some type of boost that we need to help us offensively.”

Instagram famous Ross became indeed with the semi-contested 360 jam early in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s eventual 95-91 victory.

Ross definitely deserves some love as dunks of that variety are quite rare, particularly in the middle of a close game at the NBA level. But perhaps DeRozan was just salty that Ross successfully executed what he’s been trying in vain to pull off since the summer.