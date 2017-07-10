DeMar DeRozan fires basketball at ref’s head during Drew League Game

Toronto Raptors forward DeMar DeRozan is playing in the Drew League this summer in an effort to stay in shape ahead of the 2017-2018 NBA season. But on Sunday night, the 27-year-old appeared more well-suited for a game of dodgeball on ESPN 8-The Ocho than a game of basketball.

Upset with several calls that went against him, DeRozan’s frustrations boiled over and he attempted to hit an official in the head with the basketball.

Although the ball initially missed hitting the referee, it did bounce off a wall and then strike him in the back. DeRozan was promptly hit with a technical foul which led to him walking off the court.

Fellow NBA star Nick Young tried to corral DeRozan, but the damage had already been done.

The incident will overshadow DeRozan’s 41-point performance in the game and perhaps rightfully so. Whether it’s the NBA or the Drew League, going after an official is never an accepted practice.

In 2016-2017, DeRozan had the best season of his career to date, averaging 27.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He was named to the All-NBA Third Team and to his third All-Star Game.