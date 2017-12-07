DeMarcus Cousins calls out Mason Plumlee for flopping

DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t exactly a fan of Mason Plumlee’s rag doll act during the New Orleans Pelicans’ win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Cousins was whistled for a foul late in the fourth quarter of the 123-114 victory on a sell job by Plumlee. The foul was later rescinded when it was determined that Cousins did not actually make contact with Plumlee on the play.

After the game, Cousins was asked about the play and threw some shade at Plumlee, calling his antics “silly,” per Gina Mizell of the Denver Post.

Mason Plumlee flopped while DeMarcus Cousins tried to clear space after grabbing a rebound and Boogie was not pleased: “Just the antics — It’s silly, man. Let me live. That’s all I’m asking … All this trying to villainize me and the way that it’s going, I hate it.” #Nuggets — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) December 7, 2017

Plumlee is far from the only one to be flopping on Cousins lately. Even if the All-Star big man finished with a monstrous 40 points and 22 rebounds in the win, it has to be tiresome for opponents to continuously exploit his reputation.