pixel 1
header
Thursday, December 7, 2017

DeMarcus Cousins calls out Mason Plumlee for flopping

December 7, 2017
by Darryn Albert

DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t exactly a fan of Mason Plumlee’s rag doll act during the New Orleans Pelicans’ win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Cousins was whistled for a foul late in the fourth quarter of the 123-114 victory on a sell job by Plumlee. The foul was later rescinded when it was determined that Cousins did not actually make contact with Plumlee on the play.

After the game, Cousins was asked about the play and threw some shade at Plumlee, calling his antics “silly,” per Gina Mizell of the Denver Post.

Plumlee is far from the only one to be flopping on Cousins lately. Even if the All-Star big man finished with a monstrous 40 points and 22 rebounds in the win, it has to be tiresome for opponents to continuously exploit his reputation.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus