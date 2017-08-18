DeMarcus Cousins on Confederate statue debate: ‘Take all them motherf—ers down’

All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins is the latest prominent sports figure to give his take on the ongoing national debate over Confederate statues.

In a Friday chat with TMZ Sports, he called for all the statues to come down.

“Take all them motherf—ers down,” said Cousins bluntly. “Take ’em all down.”

It’s an issue that hits close to home for Cousins — he is from Alabama, went to college in Kentucky, and now plays professionally in Louisiana, three states where Confederate monuments are still prominently displayed.

Other prominent NBA players have recently been voicing their opposition to the statues as well, and the cries may only continue to grow louder from here.