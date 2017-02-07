DeMarcus Cousins deactivates Twitter, Instagram accounts

The DeMarcus Cousins chronicles continue, just not on social media.

The mercurial Sacramento Kings center has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts, as pointed out by Sacramento radio host Dave Carmichael.

A search of Cousins’ “BoogieCousins” accounts yields results saying the pages don’t exist.

There’s a lot going on with Cousins that could explain his social media absence.

The Kings center was ejected from Monday’s game against the Bulls after picking up two technical fouls. That gave him 16 techs on the season, which results in an automatic 1-game suspension.

On top of the 1-game suspension, which will be served on Wednesday, Cousins was fined $25,000 for an obscene gesture he made after beating the Warriors on Saturday night.

Cousins has had many blowups after games this season — including one where he threw trash cans after a loss — so this is nothing new.

Perhaps he just needs a break from social media to cool off.