DeMarcus Cousins goes off on Kings’ defense: ‘I’m sick of these f—ing excuses’

The Sacramento Kings may be eighth in the Western Conference right now, but star center DeMarcus Cousins knows that they still have a lot to improve on, particularly on the defensive end.

After a 112-98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Cousins criticized his team’s defensive effort and chose some interesting verbiage to make sure the message got across clearly, per Sean Cunningham of KXTV Sacramento.

DeMarcus Cousins rips his team's defense after loss to Memphis. "I'm sick of these fuc*ing excuses" — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 1, 2017

The defeat dropped the Kings to 16th in the NBA in points allowed per game (104.3) and 24th in points allowed per 100 possessions (107.5). Cousins actually appears to be satisfied with what the team is doing offensively this season. But seeing as he ranks just 7th on the team in individual defensive rating, improvement on the other end of the floor may have to start from the Boogie Man himself.

*Stats courtesy of NBA.com*