DeMarcus Cousins, Joel Embiid exchange a bunch of butt slaps (Video)

Joel Embiid and DeMarcus Cousins proved that they are two of the best big men in the game when they battled it out on Monday night, and there was clearly a mutual respect between the two. How do we know this?

Butt slaps. Lots and lots of butt slaps.

Cousins and Embiid scored team-highs with 30 and 25 points respectively. They seemed to greatly enjoy trading baskets:

Joel Embiid and DeMarcus Cousins slapping each other's butts. https://t.co/K3mNQJ7qRq — Jake Hyman (@RealJakeHyman) December 27, 2016

Cousins finished with seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks to go along with his game-high 30 points. Embiid had eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals in addition to his 25. The Kings barely edged the Sixers, 102-100, and Cousins had some high praise for Embiid after the final whistle blew.

DeMarcus Cousins says Joel Embiid has a chance to be the best big in the league…after he retires pic.twitter.com/yarVdUWOiS — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 27, 2016

I guess you could say Cousins was much nicer to Embiid than he has been to the media in recent months. Too bad the Sixers and Kings are in different conferences. Watching Cousins and Embiid do battle more often would be a lot of fun.