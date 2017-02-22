DeMarcus Cousins cracks great joke about all his technical fouls

DeMarcus Cousins held his introductory press conference with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, and he made a good impression with the media in the sense of humor department.

Cousins has a reputation for losing his cool, and that can negatively affect his team at times. He has also been accused of not giving 100 percent effort on certain nights, but Cousins told the reporters who will be covering him in New Orleans that he feels his temper illustrates how much he wants to win.

Reporter: "Just how competitive are you?"

DeMarcus Cousins: "About 17 technicals worth." pic.twitter.com/BY8xuH9cJT — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 22, 2017

Cousins served a one-game suspension before the All-Star break for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. While his joke may have landed, his tendency to rack up technical fouls is a concern going forward. He already has 17 on the year, and NBA rules state that every two technical fouls after your 16th results in an automatic one-game suspension.

If the Pelicans want to have Cousins and Anthony Davis dominating the front court as often as possible, Cousins needs to avoid picking up more T’s. As we learned from this infamous meltdown, he sometimes has temper tantrums off the court, too. Boogie would be better off expressing his frustrations that way going forward.