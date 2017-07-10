DeMarcus Cousins got nutmegged by elementary schooler, then swatted him

@royceyoung Kevin Durants snapchat is hilarious. He’s picking on kids at his camp this morning lol pic.twitter.com/MjOMALkCXo — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) August 6, 2015

DeMarcus Cousins is the latest star to take part in this beloved tradition — though he was far less vicious than Durant.

Boogie showed up for a celebrity basketball game organized by rapper Trinidad James (you know, the “gold all in my chain” guy) at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles this past weekend. When the hoops matchup wasn’t taking place, Cousins squared off with an elementary schooler. TMZ posted footage of their game.

Boogie Cousins Gets Nutmegged by Child, Then Gets Revenge https://t.co/GwvyPyhIQg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 10, 2017

The boy got off to a quick start, drawing “oohs” when he nutmegged Cousins, but Boogie rejected his sorry attempt at a layup.

Though the young man probably didn’t get a W — Boogie also dribbled behind his back — the game no doubt left him with a great memory of going head-to-head with the dominant big man.

Cousins spent last week getting in some work with Anthony Davis and watching the Pelicans’ Summer League team.

More video of @AntDavis23 and @boogiecousins working out in L.A. Is that Lauryn Hill I hear in the background???? #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/Fk7wrUT25J — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) July 7, 2017

.@boogiecousins and GM Dell Demps sit in on some @PelicansNBA action at the #NBASummer League. pic.twitter.com/drBt28WwVD — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) July 9, 2017

Pelicans fans are hoping for their dynamic young frontcourt to mesh better this coming year. The squad finished seven games out of a playoff spot in the West.