Monday, July 10, 2017

DeMarcus Cousins got nutmegged by elementary schooler, then swatted him

July 10, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield


It’s one of our favorite summer traditions: video surfaces of an NBA star dominating a child in one-on-one basketball. Remember when Kevin Durant did this in 2015?

DeMarcus Cousins is the latest star to take part in this beloved tradition — though he was far less vicious than Durant.

Boogie showed up for a celebrity basketball game organized by rapper Trinidad James (you know, the “gold all in my chain” guy) at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles this past weekend. When the hoops matchup wasn’t taking place, Cousins squared off with an elementary schooler. TMZ posted footage of their game.

The boy got off to a quick start, drawing “oohs” when he nutmegged Cousins, but Boogie rejected his sorry attempt at a layup.

Though the young man probably didn’t get a W — Boogie also dribbled behind his back — the game no doubt left him with a great memory of going head-to-head with the dominant big man.

Cousins spent last week getting in some work with Anthony Davis and watching the Pelicans’ Summer League team.

Pelicans fans are hoping for their dynamic young frontcourt to mesh better this coming year. The squad finished seven games out of a playoff spot in the West.


Comments

