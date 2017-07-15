Ad Unit
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Report: DeMarcus Cousins played pivotal role in recruiting Rajon Rondo to Pelicans

July 15, 2017
by Darryn Albert

DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo are reunited, and it feels so good.

Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports on Saturday that Cousins was “pivotal” in recruiting Rondo to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cousins and Rondo were previously teammates on the Sacramento Kings in 2015-16, a year that saw Cousins average 26.9 points per game (a career-high for him at the time) and Rondo lead the NBA in assists with 11.7 a game. Both players also attended college at the University of Kentucky.

The two All-Stars saw their time together in Sacramento marred by a number of different issues, but it sounds like they are quite eager for the opportunity now to run it back in New Orleans.


