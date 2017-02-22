DeMarcus Cousins was ‘praying’ for a better supporting cast with Sacramento

Now that DeMarcus Cousins has been freed from basketball purgatory in Sacramento, he’s giving a little bit of a glimpse into his mindset during his time with the Kings.

Cousins admitted that he spent a long time desperately hoping the Kings would get Cousins a stronger supporting cast to help make the team better.

“I would go home, just stressed out, pulling my hair out, you know, praying, praying, praying: Just send me some help,” Cousins said Wednesday, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press.

Cousins certainly has that now, and he’s very much looking forward to linking up with Anthony Davis.

“Our games complement one another and being together I think is going to make both of our jobs easier,” Cousins said. “We can wreak havoc on this league. Will it happen overnight? Probably not, but our potential is scary.”

Cousins seems to be a bit more relaxed now that he’s in New Orleans in a better environment with better teammates, making jokes about his technical fouls. He’ll have to share the load a bit, but he may be happier to do it.