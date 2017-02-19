Ad Unit
Monday, February 20, 2017

DeMarcus Cousins likes New Orleans

February 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

DeMarcus Cousins

The biggest story to emerge from NBA All-Star Weekend was DeMarcus Cousins getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans — the same city that hosted the weekend’s festivities.

News broke after the All-Star Game that Cousins had been traded by Sacramento along with Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, and two draft picks — including a first in 2017.

So what does Cousins think of going to New Orleans? As he said in this video, he loves it.

Cowbell Kingdom’s Manny Vieites says that was the moment Cousins heard about the trade, but we’re told that’s false.

The late-night trade while Cousins was at All-Star Weekend came as a surprise, and it left him and his manager unsure of where to go:

Based on Cousins’ comments that he loves the city of New Orleans, he’s probably pretty happy about the trade. It also pairs him with another former Kentucky star, Anthony Davis. They’re going to have one terrifying frontcourt in New Orleans.

Here’s everything Cousins had to say about New Orleans:


