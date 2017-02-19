DeMarcus Cousins likes New Orleans

The biggest story to emerge from NBA All-Star Weekend was DeMarcus Cousins getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans — the same city that hosted the weekend’s festivities.

News broke after the All-Star Game that Cousins had been traded by Sacramento along with Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, and two draft picks — including a first in 2017.

So what does Cousins think of going to New Orleans? As he said in this video, he loves it.

DeMarcus Cousins reaction as soon as he found out he had been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. #DeMarcusCousins #NewOrleans #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/SDKuE2ZEAY — Manny Vieites (@manny_vieites) February 20, 2017

Cowbell Kingdom’s Manny Vieites says that was the moment Cousins heard about the trade, but we’re told that’s false.

@LBSports The video is false. I was there. PR guy told him trade rumors were out there. Actual trade report from Woj was 40 minutes later. — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) February 20, 2017

The late-night trade while Cousins was at All-Star Weekend came as a surprise, and it left him and his manager unsure of where to go:

We don't even know where to go… pic.twitter.com/NV1ySfJvun — Andrew Rogers (@Andrew_Rogers_) February 20, 2017

Based on Cousins’ comments that he loves the city of New Orleans, he’s probably pretty happy about the trade. It also pairs him with another former Kentucky star, Anthony Davis. They’re going to have one terrifying frontcourt in New Orleans.

Here’s everything Cousins had to say about New Orleans: