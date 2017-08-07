DeMarcus Cousins recruiting Carmelo Anthony to Pelicans with social media activity?

DeMarcus Cousins may be trying to assemble a murderers’ row in the New Orleans Pelicans frontcourt.

The three-time All-Star big man turned some heads a few days ago with a tweet in support of a fan’s suggestion that disgruntled New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony join Cousins and Anthony Davis in New Orleans.

Facts — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) August 4, 2017

Cousins followed that up the next day by liking another Melo-to-NOLA post, this one on Instagram, and commenting with an eyes emoji for good measure.

@Redhopeful @Vintage_Marvel guys it's happening!!! Lol Boogie himself liked the picture and commented with them eyes pic.twitter.com/WLTJ0o88bE — Austin Breaux (@AustinBreaux3) August 6, 2017

Anthony seems adamant that he will only waive his no-trade clause for the Houston Rockets. But he has been teammates with both Davis and Cousins on Team USA, winning gold medals with each of them in separate Olympics.

We have seen Cousins’ recruiting prowess on full display this offseason, and even if Anthony won’t greenlight a trade to the Pelicans, this could be planting the seeds for something greater in 2018 when Anthony can be a free agent.

