DeMarcus Cousins regrets not forcing move out of Sacramento sooner

DeMarcus Cousins was extremely loyal to the Sacramento Kings — and he admits now that he was probably a bit too loyal.

Reflecting on his time with the Kings, Cousins told Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated that his biggest regret was not trying to force a trade in 2015 and choosing to stay with the team under coach George Karl.

“There were plenty of situations where I’m like, ‘Man, why didn’t you just do it this way?'” Cousins said. “And there was plenty of times where I was a victim. But at the end of the day, it’s still on me. My biggest regret is not leaving when I had the chance.

“I had the chance, but I fought it. I had the chance to leave, but I didn’t.”

Cousins elected to stay with the Kings that summer — against the advice of his agents — calling himself “stubborn and loyal.”

“I kind of blame myself for even putting myself at that point,” Cousins said. “You knew coming in this was a business. How are you going to be loyal to something that ain’t even loyal to any player that’s ever played this game? I was a fool.

“But at the same time, it doesn’t change who I am. … I still live by that code. You’ve just got to learn how to separate business and your personal life. And all that did was teach me a lesson.”

Cousins definitely stayed too long, and it soured his feelings toward the Sacramento organization. He was ultimately dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans in February.