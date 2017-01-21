DeMarcus Cousins seen tossing trash cans after controversial loss to Bulls

These wild Boogie Nights continue.

According to Nick Friedell of ESPN, Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was seen by reporters tossing garbage cans in frustration after a controversial 102-99 defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Reporters in the tunnel say that Cousins was tossing some garbage cans in frustration on his way to locker room. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 22, 2017

Friedell also shared an image of the aftermath of Cousins’ rage:

The carnage after Cousins headed to the locker room in frustration. pic.twitter.com/iQTNOewu7n — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 22, 2017

What Cousins was apparently upset about was being whistled for a questionable touch foul on a Dwyane Wade dunk attempt in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter.

Here's the late play in question…DeMarcus Cousins was called for a foul on Dwyane Wade here…whistle blown after the dunk… 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/IFIDAim9W3 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 22, 2017

Wade hit one of two free throws to break a 99-99 tie, and Cousins lost the ball on the ensuing Kings possession to seal their fate.

The All-Star big man has quite the history of these types of outbursts, of course, and leads the league with 14 technical fouls this season. But when you consider that Cousins finished with 42 points and 14 rebounds in the loss as well as the highly-dubious nature of the foul call, can you really blame him?