DeMarcus Cousins traded to Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, two picks

After a few years of trade rumors, DeMarcus Cousins has finally been traded.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Cousins has been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The early word is that the Sacramento Kings are receiving Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, and two draft picks in return. They will receive the Pelicans’ 2017 first-round pick, as well as a 2017 second-round pick the Pelicans had via Philly. Langston Galloway is also part of the deal, but is expected to be waived by the Kings. The Pelicans will also receive Omri Casspi along with Cousins. Casspi being dealt is no surprise as he’s been out of favor with new Kings coach Dave Joerger.

Stories in recent weeks said Cousins, whose contract expires after next season, intended to sign a long-term extension in Sacramento. But the Kings have long thought about trading the mercurial player, who despite being arguably the best center in the league, is a hot head.

During his career, Cousins has had bouts with his front office, head coaches, and the media. He also was suspended a game this season for receiving too many technical fouls.

Wojnarowski says one reason the Kings were motivated to trade Cousins now is because they were in danger of losing a top-10 protected pick to the Bulls. The Kings are 24-33, and without Cousins, they will likely be less competitive and should finish the season with one of the worst 10 records in the league.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, entered the All-Star break 2.5 games out of the playoff picture in the West. Now with a frontcourt of Cousins and Anthony Davis, they should be a formidable team and challenge for a postseason spot.