DeMarcus Cousins has funny response to Zaza Pachulia leading him in All-Star voting

DeMarcus Cousins is somewhat comically trailing Zaza Pachulia in the All-Star Game voting, but he at least is keeping things in perspective.

The Sacramento Kings big man had a funny response to being behind five others in the voting, including Pachulia, after the first round of voting results were released by the league.

“Big Zaza, man … I gotta work on my game. I gotta get better. It’s like that sometimes. He’s a better player than me right now. I gotta accept it … he’s just giving me something to work towards,” Cousins said sarcastically while talking with Sacramento radio host Dave Carmichael, via Pro Basketball Talk.

There’s nothing against Pachulia, but it’s clear there is a huge Golden State Warriors bias in the voting. Kevin Durant is first in the Western Conference frontcourt rankings, while Pachulia is second, followed by San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, the Warriors’ Draymond Green, and then Cousins. That’s three Golden State players in the top five.

Green even recently said Cousins was the best center in the NBA, so you know the fans are voting based on favorite teams rather than best player. Cousins has made the All-Star Game two years in a row and is looking to make it three.