DeMarre Carroll claims he had difficulty fitting in with Raptors’ isolation style

DeMarre Carroll’s tenure with the Toronto Raptors was rather forgettable, and he has at least one theory as to why.

Carroll, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a salary dump over the weekend, said on Monday that he had a tough time fitting in with the Raptors’ isolation style as a slasher, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

On top of injuries, Carroll said he had a hard time fitting into Raps "iso" style of play. "I'm not a 1-on-1 player, I'm more of a slasher" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 10, 2017

In his two seasons in Toronto, the 30-year-old Carroll averaged just 9.4 points per game on 39.6 percent shooting and often became totally invisible come playoff time. Overreliance on one-on-one play has been a popular criticism of the Raptors under head coach Dwane Casey and with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan running the show offensively. But Carroll still made little of the opportunities he did get (as his opponents sometimes noted), so both sides probably have some blame to shoulder.