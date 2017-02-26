Ad Unit
DeMarre Carroll not happy with Isaiah Thomas’ ‘non-factor’ comments

February 26, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Another day, another development in the budding DeMarre Carroll-Isaiah Thomas rivalry.

Carroll expressed his displeasure on Sunday with Thomas’ recent comments hinting that he was a non-factor, pointing out that not every player’s on-court impact can be measured solely in points, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

Thomas’ comments (which you can read in their entirety here) came in response to a flagrant foul that Carroll committed on him in Toronto’s 107-97 victory over Boston on Friday.

For what it’s worth, Carroll is averaging just 9.6 points per game this season (a paltry total relative to Thomas’ robust 29.7). But his value to the Raptors is mainly derived from his defense and his hustle, which aren’t readily measured by traditional statistical metrics. This would probably be a nondiscussion though if Carroll’s flagrant had never happened in the first place, so it’s all likely much ado about nothing.


