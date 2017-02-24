Dennis Schröder suspended by Hawks for reporting back late from All-Star break

Dennis Schröder’s second half of the season is off to an inauspicious start.

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Friday that they have suspended the German point guard without pay for one game for “failure to report to the team on time after the All-Star break.” Schröder will serve the suspension when the Hawks host the Miami Heat tonight.

According to Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Schröder traveled to his native Germany over the break and encountered a visa problem upon attempting to return the US.

Dennis Schroder said he didn't put visa on new passport. Had to go to Berlin for new one. Got in last night. Accepts penalty. — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) February 24, 2017

With Jeff Teague no longer in the mix, the 23-year-old Schröder has been having a career year as the Hawks’ starting point guard with averages of 17.5 points and 6.3 assists per game. The team made a big financial commitment to him last offseason, so hopefully this is just a one-off incident.