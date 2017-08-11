Dennis Smith says Phil Jackson had him eat octopus tentacle during pre-draft meeting

The New York Knicks took some heat for passing on explosive guard Dennis Smith Jr. in this year’s draft, but Smith himself is probably glad that they did.

In an interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News that was published on Friday, Smith revealed that the Knicks and president Phil Jackson encouraged him to try a bizarre food during a pre-draft meeting.

“We went out to some restaurant and they had me eat some octopus, like an actual octopus tentacle,” said the NC State product. “First time ever. I wasn’t going to try it, honestly. They kind of put the pressure on me to do it.”

By now, we could fill an entire anthology with tales of Jackson’s eccentricities, and the stories have only gotten more abundant since he was let go as Knicks president in June. As for Smith, he went No. 9 overall to the Mavericks just one pick after the Knicks selected Frank Ntilikina, and he may have to think twice the next time he pops into a seafood restaurant in the Dallas area.

H/T NBA Reddit