Dennis Smith says vertical leap increased by eight inches after ACL tear

In addition to being the new future of the Dallas Mavericks, Dennis Smith Jr. may also be Bionic Man.

Speaking with reporters on Friday after being drafted by the Mavs with the No. 9 pick the day before, Smith said his vertical leap increased by eight inches after his 2015 ACL tear, per Isaac Harris of The Smoking Cuban.

While the feat is seemingly unheard of, it probably has something to do with Smith’s physical makeup. A November feature by Aaron Torres of FOX Sports revealed that Smith has an extra ligament in his knee (something that only about 20 percent of all humans have) and quoted Smith’s father as saying that he was dunking within two weeks of having surgery.

Now Smith is ready to join the list of Texas team athletes with absurd verts, and he should be a godsend for the Mavs, who have arguably not had a truly explosive point guard in the whole of the Rick Carlisle era.

