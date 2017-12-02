Fans in Denver troll Big Baller Brand with clever signs

Big Baller Brand has put a target on their backs with all of LaVar Ball’s big talking, so it’s no surprise they’re met with antagonism from opposing fans all over. Take for example what happened in Denver on Saturday night.

Lonzo Ball and the Lakers were in town to face the Nuggets. A few fans came prepared with their signs trolling Big Baller Brand, LaVar Ball, and LiAngelo Ball.

The love for @bigballerbrand is real in Denver tonight pic.twitter.com/tO0b6oc9gX — Aniello Piro (@APiroSports) December 3, 2017

The signs were referencing LiAngelo’s arrest in China for shoplifting. Though Lonzo had nothing to do with that incident, he’s grouped together with his brother and father anyway, which is part of the territory when you’re a Big Baller.

LaVar probably loves being a big enough figure where he’s inspiring signs like these ones.