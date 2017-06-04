Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing car

Former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence after he crashed his car on the freeway in Sherman Oaks, Calif., early Sunday morning.

The San Bernardino Sun is reporting that Fisher was riding with one passenger, Gloria Govan, in his 2015 Cadillac at around 3 a.m. when his vehicle overturned. Fortunately, neither he nor Govan suffered any serious injuries. Here are more details about the crash:

Fisher was driving in the number four lane, approaching the 405 interchange, when he allowed the vehicle to veer right and onto the paved right shoulder. The Cadillac continued across the right shoulder and hit the raised concrete curb and wood/metal guardrail, on the shoulder. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, and it came to rest on its roof, blocking the three and four lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway. Fisher and Govan, 32, were helped out of the vehicle and they both reported no injuries.

When officers were investigating the accident, they suspected he had been drinking and arrested Fisher for DUI.

Govan, of course, is the ex-wife of Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes. Fisher and Barnes infamously got into a fight over Govan (details here) when Fisher was coaching the New York Knicks. Barnes and Goven got married in 2013 and finalized their divorce late last year.