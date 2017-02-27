Deron Williams: Cavaliers are a point guard’s dream

Deron Williams officially signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and he is looking forward to playing with his new team.

Williams was interviewed by TNT late in the game between his Cavs and the Milwaukee Bucks Monday. He was asked by Dennis Scott about playing with the likes of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, as well as Kevin Love and J.R. Smith when they get back from their injuries.

"It's a point guard's dream. This is a deep team." @3DTV caught up with Deron Williams on joining the @cavs. #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/9m1fnCxW0I — Players Only on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 28, 2017

“It’s a point guard’s dream,” Williams said of all the talent on the team. “This is a very deep team. Lot of guys who can shoot the ball, lot of athletes, so I’m definitely looking forward to playing with these guys.”

Williams is also looking forward to teaming up with James, with whom he played on the Olympic team.

“Very excited,” Williams. “Playing with him in the Olympics was great. You get a small glimpse of not only what he does on the court, but what he does off the court leadership-wise, how hard he works. I’m excited to play with him during the season and hopefully make a run at a championship.”

Williams says he is feeling good. He missed time this month due to illness and a toe injury.

“Feels good. I feel good,” Williams said of his health. “Used the All-Star break to take that to my advantage and then had a couple of days because of this situation, so I feel really good right now.”

Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 assists per game this season. He will give the Cavaliers the bleeping playmaker LeBron James was looking for. And the Cavs could also add another player if this big man joins the team.