Deron Williams could sign with Cavs if waived buy Mavericks

The Cleveland Cavaliers may not have added anyone at the trade deadline — Kyle Korver excluded — but that doesn’t mean they won’t improve their roster.

The Cavaliers are exploring options to sign players who have been bought out of contracts. One such player could be Deron Williams, who would work to sign with the Cavaliers if waived by Dallas, according to TNT’s David Aldridge.

If Mavericks waive (not a buyout) Deron Williams, all signs point to DWill quickly working out a deal with the Cavs, per league sources. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

We previously noted that Williams was a buyout candidate for the Mavericks. The Utah Jazz are expected to provide competition for the Cavs in the Williams market.

Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 assists per game. He has been a disappointment since being acquired by the Nets from the Jazz in 2011.