Report: Deron Williams, Jameer Nelson also potential PG targets for Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers already have the NBA’s oldest roster, but they may be targeting more veterans in their desperation to upgrade their backcourt.

According to a report by Mitch Lawrence of Forbes on Tuesday, Deron Williams of the Dallas Mavericks and Jameer Nelson of the Denver Nuggets are also potential point guard targets for the Cavs.

The 32-year-old Williams is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 assists in 30.4 minutes per game this season. The sinking Mavericks would probably love to cash out on Williams for a long-term asset or two. The three-time All-Star could also be an outright buyout candidate.

Meanwhile, Nelson, who will turn 35 in February, holds averages of 8.5 points and 4.5 assists in 24.9 minutes per game in 2016-17. He’s more valuable for the Nuggets due to his role mentoring 20-year-old Emmanuel Mudiay rather than due to his on-court production.

Pressure is mounting on the Cavaliers to improve their roster after LeBron James openly criticized the front office on Monday after their fifth loss in seven games. James has also been vocal in the recent past about Cleveland’s need for another playmaker specifically, and they have reportedly been eyeing a couple of other prominent options.

Williams and Nelson are both clearly on the downward slope of their NBA careers. But tabbing one of them to lead the second unit in a 20-minute-a-night capacity could really help the Cavs as they continue their title defense.