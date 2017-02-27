Deron Williams signs with Cavaliers

After being waived by the Mavericks last week, Deron Williams has found a new home.

It was widely expected Williams would sign the Cavaliers and now it is official. General Manager David Griffin made the announcement on Monday.

The Cavaliers had been searching for playmaking depth. Now, they add a player who has been an all-star three times and is more than capable of running the offense as well as getting teammates involved.

For LeBron James, who is second in the NBA in minutes per game (37.5) this season, the addition of Williams should lessen his workload on the offensive end. Also, if the Cavaliers are going to make a deep run in the playoffs, they will need a rested James. Landing Williams will allow Cleveland to give James more minutes on the bench than he’s typically received thus far.

In 40 games with the Mavericks, Williams averaged 13.1 points and 6.9 assists per game.