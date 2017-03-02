Deron Williams wants to end career in Utah?

Veteran point guard Deron Williams is nearing the twilight of his professional basketball career, and he may want to end it right where it began.

In a recent appearance on ESPN700’s OC & Hackett, NBA reporter Tim MacMahon said that Williams is “really intrigued by the potential of getting back to Utah to finish his career” and “would love that opportunity.”

The 32-year-old Williams played the first six years of his career in Utah, making two of his three All-Star appearances there before being traded to the then-New Jersey Nets in 2011. The Jazz were recently rumored to have interest in a reunion with Williams after he was bought out by the Dallas Mavericks, but Williams chose to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers instead.

But Williams will become a free agent again after the season, and he may not have many years left with his long history of injuries. The Jazz have some other pressing decisions to make at point guard, but hopefully there will be enough room to facilitiate an eventual Williams homecoming either way.