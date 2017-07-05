Derrick Favors seemingly responds to Gordon Hayward’s departure on Twitter

Gordon Hayward’s departure from the Utah Jazz appears to have all of the subtweets out in full force.

Jazz big man Derrick Favors seemingly responded to the news of Hayward’s exit with a simple, two-word tweet on Wednesday morning.

Never forget — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) July 5, 2017

Favors had been Hayward’s oldest teammate, having played with him since the 2010-11 season. He now becomes the longest-tenured member of the Jazz now that Hayward is off to the Boston Celtics. Favors’ frontcourt partner Rudy Gobert responded to the news in similarly cryptic fashion on Tuesday, and it doesn’t appear that Hayward’s decision and/or the way he went about it is being all that well-received by his now-former Utah teammates.