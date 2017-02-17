Derrick Jones Jr. thinks he can top last year’s Dunk Contest

He may be a largely unknown 20-year-old undrafted rookie, but Derrick Jones Jr. isn’t lacking in confidence ahead of his Dunk Contest appearance.

In an interview with Jared Zwerling of the NBPA this week, the Phoenix Suns forward was asked if he thinks he can top last year’s unforgettable duel between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Jones Jr. replied. “The dunks they did, I did a few years ago. So I’m not worried about it.”

He may only be averaging 1.6 points per game in seven appearances for the Suns this season, but a quick look at the video evidence confirms that Jones Jr. does indeed have, as the kids today might say, some serious bounce.

The UNLV product will have his work cut out for him considering the rest of the Dunk Contest field this year. But don’t be surprised if Jones Jr. makes you remember his name this All-Star Weekend.

