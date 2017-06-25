Report: Derrick Rose likely to get $10-12 million per year in free agency

Derrick Rose is coming off yet another significant knee injury, and the former NBA MVP could end up being a bargain in free agency because of it.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reports that Rose, who recently underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus, is expected to earn no more than $12 million per year with his next contract and could only make $10 million. That would be just slightly above the $8.5 million mid-level exception.

Rose made $21 million with the New York Knicks last season, so his salary is likely going to be cut in half going forward. While it’s impossible to predict whether or not he will remain healthy, Rose is still just 28. His talent and game-changing ability are undeniable, so there will likely be at least a handful of teams that are willing to give him a shot.

While he has expressed a desire to remain with the Knicks and reportedly impressed Phil Jackson in his exit interview, Rose could also be courted by the Timberwolves. Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached Rose for six seasons in Chicago, was close to acquiring his former point guard in a trade deadline deal last season that included Ricky Rubio.

Rubio went on to have a great second half of the season, and T-Wolves GM Scott Layden recently indicated the team has no plans to shop him around this summer. However, Minnesota is expected to have around $18 million in salary cap space this offseason. Using $10 million of it on Rose may be something that interests Thibodeau.

It’s somewhat surprising that Rose wants to stay with the Knicks given what he said about Jackson’s system, but the three-time All-Star knows he is not exactly in a position of strength. He’s wise to keep all options open.