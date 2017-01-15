Derrick Rose’s agent admits Knicks should have been notified of absence

Derrick Rose’s agent admitted that his client should have done things a little bit differently when taking leave from the New York Knicks.

B.J. Armstrong believes that Rose should have sent the organization a text to at least notify them of the situation before going home to Chicago.

Here's Derrick Rose's agent, B.J. Armstrong, on how a 'simple text' could have resolved Monday's issue between Rose & NYK: pic.twitter.com/lBMg7DQbyO — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 14, 2017

This story blew up in large part because Rose abruptly left the Knicks without any warning or explanation, leaving the franchise angry and allowing the drama to play out publicly. Few people would have batted an eye at an announced one-game absence to deal with a personal matter. Armstrong is right in that regard. Rose didn’t exactly handle things well.