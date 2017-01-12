Derrick Rose angered by report claiming he contemplated retirement

Derrick Rose has returned to the New York Knicks after a brief absence to deal with what he described as a family situation, and the star point guard is irritated that reports have indicated there was much more to it than that.

More specifically, Rose was described by Marc Berman of the New York Post as being “angered” over speculation that he contemplated taking a break from basketball for an extended period of time.

“That’s something I don’t even want to speak into existence by commenting on it,” Rose said. “I don’t know who would do that. Not at all. I was with my family.”

Rose was fined roughly $200,000 for going AWOL and not informing the team of where he was on Monday. The 28-year-old missed the Knicks’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans so he could fly to his hometown of Chicago, and he told reporters he needed to be with his mother. Berman has heard indications that Rose was “distressed” and wanted to see his 4-year-old son.

Rose had one of his better games of the season Wednesday night, scoring 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting in a 98-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Though, he was trolled by his own team at one point with this hilarious tweet. The Knicks have now lost nine of their last 10 games.