Derrick Rose spotted at Knicks facility, seemingly in ‘good spirits’

Less than 24 hours after he infuriated the New York Knicks by not showing up for a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Derrick Rose was at the team’s facility and ready to work out.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN.com, Rose was speaking with Knicks general manager Steve Mills on Tuesday and appeared to be in “good spirits.”

Just saw Derrick Rose at the Knicks facility with Knicks GM Steve Mills. Seemed like he was in good spirits. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

For what it's worth, Derrick Rose was in Knicks gear at the practice facility. Seemed like he was going to take the court. https://t.co/pOxUuOwvZq — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

It’s still unclear why Rose missed Monday’s game, though he supposedly told the team he had to tend to a family situation. Knicks officials had no idea where Rose was when the game tipped off and even sent staff members to the star point guard’s apartment to check on him.

There have been rumblings that Rose is having issues with Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek and is unhappy with the way he is being used. One report described how team officials felt about Rose going completely AWOL, and their feelings probably won’t surprise you.

The Knicks are now 17-21 after being blown out by the Pelicans and have lost eight of their last nine. If the Rose situation can’t be sorted out and swept under the rug in a hurry, New York’s season could completely implode.