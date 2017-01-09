Report: Derrick Rose may have returned to Chicago, told Knicks he had family situation

New information surrounding Derrick Rose’s disappearance on Monday night continues to emerge, with the latest reports suggesting the point guard may have returned to Chicago and had a family situation.

Rose was an unexpected no-show for New York’s 110-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at MSG on Monday night. Prior to the game, head coach Jeff Hornacek made no specific mention of Rose’s unavailability. The point guard’s absence came as a surprise to many within the organization, including his teammates.

After the game, Hornacek offered no additional details on the matter and declined to comment about the situation until hearing more from Rose.

Rose’s long-time teammate and friend, Joakim Noah, said he had spoken to the point guard and that the veteran was “okay,” but wouldn’t elaborate further.

Joakim Noah says he spoke to Rose after the game. "He's OK." Does not elaborate. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) January 10, 2017

Meanwhile, the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola reports that Rose is believed to have returned to his hometown of Chicago. A separate report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne indicates Rose left without permission for a family situation, but has since been in contact with the team.

There are strong indications that Derrick Rose returned to his hometown of Chicago. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017

Re Derrick Rose: Sources tell ESPN he left w/out permission but has subsequently been in touch with team officials. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 10, 2017

According to sources Rose told the team he had a family situation. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 10, 2017

Rose is in his first season with the Knicks and reportedly had a “major blowout” with Hornacek after Saturday’s game.