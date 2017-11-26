Report: Derrick Rose communicating with Cavaliers as he mulls retirement

Derrick Rose is in touch with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he considers his NBA future, according to a report.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Sunday that Rose, who is away from the team and mulling his future, has been in communication with Cleveland’s front office from the start of his deliberations.

The Cavaliers, however, don’t really know what Rose is going to do — and it sounds like the guard isn’t sure either. The Cavaliers are comfortable with the situation, though. Unlike Rose’s abrupt departure from the New York Knicks last season, Rose is injured and has kept the team in the loop.

Rose has reportedly been contemplating retirement as he faces another injury, this time to his ankle. There doesn’t appear to be any timetable on a decision.