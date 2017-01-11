Report: Derrick Rose briefly considered taking break from basketball

We still don’t know many specifics as to why Derrick Rose abruptly left the New York Knicks on Monday, but whatever happened apparently had a significant emotional impact on him.

Rose abruptly left the team Monday, with the Knicks unsure of their point guard’s whereabouts for a significant period of time. Citing two independent sources, the New York Daily News’s Frank Isola reported that Rose was in such a troubled state emotionally that he felt he had no choice but to leave the Knicks to be with his mother and son.

In addition, Rose was reportedly in such a bad state that he briefly considered an extended break from basketball in order to clear his mind.

That obviously did not happen. Rose was back at it Tuesday and seemed no worse for wear. We’re left to speculate, but if this is accurate, Rose was clearly extremely troubled by something on Monday. Whether it was family-related or had its roots in a basketball issue is something we just don’t know.