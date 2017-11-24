Report: Derrick Rose considering his NBA future

Derrick Rose is taking a long, hard look at his NBA future in light of his most recent injury.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Rose is currently away from the Cleveland Cavaliers and is considering his NBA future.

Story with @mcten filed to ESPN: Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is away from team and evaluating his future in basketball, league sources tell ESPN. Story soon on site. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2017

As one Cavaliers source tells ESPN about Rose: "He's tired of being hurt and it's taking a toll on him mentally." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2017

Once one of the league’s most dynamic and electric players, Rose simply hasn’t been able to stay healthy for a good five years thanks to a series of major knee injuries. His latest issue is an ankle problem that will keep him out for a while.

It’s worth noting that the 29-year-old has had his commitment to basketball questioned in the past, though he has vocally disputed reports of retirement at those points. It sounds like this time may really be it, though.