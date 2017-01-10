Derrick Rose fined by Knicks for going AWOL, confirms he had family issue

The New York Knicks announced on Tuesday that star point guard Derrick Rose has been fined for not showing up to the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Rose, who went AWOL and did not inform any teammates, team officials or friends of his whereabouts, somehow avoided a suspension. The Knicks expect him to play on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Knicks just announced Derrick Rose has been fined for missing Monday's game and is expected to be in uniform Wednesday against Philly — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 10, 2017

Rose spoke to the media shortly after the team announced the disciplinary action, and he confirmed he was dealing with a family issue.

Derrick Rose said his absence was a family issue and had nothing to do with basketball. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

Derrick Rose said he returned to Chicago because he needed to be with his mother. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 10, 2017

Rose said he didn't want to pick up the phone when Knicks called. He needed his "space." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 10, 2017

Many people are shocked that the team decided not to suspend Rose, and the Knicks were reportedly furious and embarrassed when they could not track him down. However, it’s possible whatever family issue Rose was dealing with was legitimate.

The Knicks have seemingly reached a breaking point in their season, having lost eight of their last nine and currently sitting at 17-21. Although Rose claims the issues he is supposedly having with his coach had nothing to do with him not showing up on Monday, that could still be a storyline to watch going forward.