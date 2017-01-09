Report: Derrick Rose and Jeff Hornacek had ‘major blowout’

Derrick Rose’s absence from Monday’s Knicks-Pelicans game came as a surprise to many, according to reports, but now we’re learning about some of the circumstances surrounding his current standing with the Knicks.

Rose did not show up for Monday’s game at MSG, and many of his teammates, team officials and associates did not know why. The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted that Rose was not happy about being benched in the fourth quarter against Milwaukee on Friday night. Rose played 26 minutes in a loss to the Pacers the next night.

According to SNY’s Tommy Dee, Rose and Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek had a “major blowout” after that game.

Re: Rose source tells me that he and Hornacek had a "major blowout" following the Pacers game. — Tommy Dee (@ThomasCDee) January 10, 2017

Hornacek and Rose are both in their first years with the Knicks. Hornacek was hired as the team’s head coach in June, while Rose was acquired in a trade with the Bulls over the offseason.

The Knicks have their highest winning percentage since the 2012-2013 season but are 17-21 after Monday’s loss. Hornacek did not want to comment on Rose after the game until he had more information.

Jeff Hornacek said he doesn't want to comment on the Rose situation until he has more information. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017