Derrick Rose knows he could be traded if Knicks start rebuild

Derrick Rose isn’t lulling himself into a false sense of security ahead of the February 23 trade deadline.

With all of the trade rumors surrounding New York Knicks teammate Carmelo Anthony, Rose admitted on Friday that he’s aware he too could be dealt if the Knicks enter a rebuild.

“Rebuild – you heard that?” said the former MVP, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. “I’m on a one-year deal. I can’t talk that much about it. That rebuild could be me going, too.

“It’s something me and my agent (B.J. Armstrong) haven’t talked about it,” Rose continued. “I haven’t talked to Steve (Mills) or the front office. It is a thought – that one-year deal. This is a business. Just got to wait and see.”

Rose, 28, is averaging 17.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season and is making $23.1 million. He hasn’t exactly endeared himself to the Knicks during his time in New York and seems to want some major money this coming offseason as well. As such, the Knicks probably wouldn’t hesitate to sell him off if the right deal emerges in these next few weeks.

H/T theScore