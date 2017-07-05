Derrick Rose will reportedly meet with Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are leaving no stone unturned with their backcourt now that Chris Paul has been traded. Next up? Derrick Rose.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Rose is scheduled to meet with the Clippers.

There’s still a good chance that Rose could return to the New York Knicks, but money will likely be a factor. Rose has a unique market in that he is a former NBA MVP and is only 28. While that looks good on paper, he has suffered multiple major knee injuries and is coming off a torn meniscus that cut his 2016-2017 season short.

If some team is willing to pay Rose a hefty salary in hopes that he can remain healthy and bounce back, the Knicks will likely move on. The Clippers probably aren’t going to overpay for him, either.

Rose is not the first veteran point guard who has been linked to the Clippers in the wake of Paul’s departure. With Patrick Beverley — who was part of the Paul trade — likely to be the team’s starting point guard, L.A. is searching for depth at this point.