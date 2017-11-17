Derrick Rose to miss at least two weeks with ankle injury

Derrick Rose is set to miss even more time for the Cleveland Cavaliers because of his ankle injury.

Cavs head coach Ty Lue said on Friday that Rose will miss at least two more weeks.

Rose injured his ankle in the Cavs’ second game of the season and missed the next four games before returning to play five. But he’s missed the team’s last four games and is set to miss even more action now.

Rose, 29, is averaging 14.3 points in 26.9 minutes per game this season. He’s in his first season with the Cavaliers after playing last season with the Knicks.