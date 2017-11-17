Derrick Rose to miss at least two weeks with ankle injury

Derrick Rose’s ankle injury is apparently somewhat significant.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that Rose will miss at least two weeks due to the issue, continuing a series of injury setbacks since joining the team.

Ty Lue says that Derrick Rose is out tonight and will miss at least the next two weeks. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 17, 2017

Rose suffered an ankle sprain in the second game of the season and has only played in fits and starts since then. In all, he’s played in only seven games, having missed much of the latter half of October. Now he hasn’t played since Nov. 7, and it seems unlikely that he’ll be back before December.