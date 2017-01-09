Ad Unit
Report: Many Knicks unsure why Derrick Rose missed game

January 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Derrick Rose Knicks

Derrick Rose was not with the New York Knicks for the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, and his absence apparently was a surprise for many teammates, associates, and team employees.

Before the game, Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek was asked if everyone would be available for the game and did not mention Rose. Then just before the game, the team announced that Brandon Jennings would start instead of Rose.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that team officials, teammates and other close associates were unsure why Rose missed the game.

There will certainly be more to this story. Players don’t typically miss games without a reason being given.

Woj did add that Rose was upset about a fourth quarter benching on Friday:

Rose entered Monday averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Knicks. He played 26 minutes during a loss to the Pacers on Saturday.


