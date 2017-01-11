Derrick Rose will reportedly seek max contract this offseason

Talk about a poorly-timed news drop.

According to a report by Ian Begley of ESPN on Wednesday, New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, will seek a max contract this summer. For Rose, that would come out to a deal for five years and close to $150 million.

Of course, Rose seriously jeopardized his future with the Knicks by suddenly leaving the team without permission or explanation before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week, a situation that reportedly left Knicks officials “livid and embarrassed.” Rumors have also been swirling that Rose had a falling out with head coach Jeff Hornacek last week.

The 28-year-old Rose’s on-court production this season (17.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists per game on a post-MVP-season-best 44.3 percent shooting) might be enough to dupe some talent-starved team with bountiful cap space into maxing him out. But in light of recent events, the chances of the Knicks being the ones to give Rose that kind of money are probably hovering around absolute zero.